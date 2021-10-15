OLEAN — Visitation to Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center has been suspended again because of increasing cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department also reported a new death due to COVID-19 on Friday.
Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer for Upper Allegheny Health System, said the rising number of cases of the virus caused hospital officials to take action regarding visitation.
“Unfortunately the number of cases in the community is still causing concern,” Owens said.
“There are still far too many unvaccinated people in both McKean and Cattaraugus counties and community positivity rates are too high," she said. "We are taking this temporary action to protect patients, staff and the community."
There were 70 new COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County on Friday, and 34 new cases in McKean County.
UAHS officials said the Olean hospital will allow visitation in the maternity area for one support person and doula, who must remain with the delivering mother throughout the stay.
Pediatrics patients may have parents only.
Both hospitals will allow visitation under special arrangements in end-of-life situations. Visitors who have been determined to be essential to the care of the patient (medically necessary), including patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments, including dementia, may have one support person on the inpatient units and in the emergency department.
“We will reevaluate as the situation changes and increase visitation as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Owens said.
In June, the hospitals had eased visitation restrictions, with the caveat that should the number of cases rise visitation policies could change.
All hospital facilities still require masks.
Cattaraugus County update
There was one death due to COVID-19 and 69 new positive cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Friday.
A 74-year-old man became the 130th COVID-19 victim when he could not overcome respiratory failure despite aggressive measures.
There have been 130 deaths from the coronavirus in Cattaraugus County, nine since Oct. 1, including four on Monday.
The total number of county residents diagnosed with the virus has risen to 7,596 cases.
Health department staff are following 339 active cases including 25 who are hospitalized, and 775 in contact quarantine.
There were 27 new cases reported in the southeast part of the county where there have now been 3,797 cases. The southwest and northeast parts of the county each reported 15 new cases and now total 1,361 and 1,412 cases respectively. The northwest part of the county reported 12 new cases.
Thirty-five of the new cases were women, who now total 4,052 and 34 were men who now total 3,544.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Friday’s daily positivity was 10.2%, the seven-day rolling average was 7.8% and the 14-day average was 7.1%.
Friday’s new cases included 53 unvaccinated people and 16 who were vaccinated and had breakthrough cases.
There are now 34,645 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 37,697 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 59% of the 18 and older population and 49.1% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.