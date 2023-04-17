OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System has expanded visiting hours for inpatient families and friends at the hospital campuses in Olean and Bradford, Pa.
Beginning Monday, visiting hours are extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., allowing patients to have visitors age 12 and older, if accompanied by an adult. At Olean General Hospital, the intensive care unit (ICU) will allow patients to have visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with a no-visitation break from 1 p.m. to 2 pm.
Patients may have two visitors at a time in their rooms during visiting hours. Other inpatient services such as the behavioral health unit, emergency department at both campuses and the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center have additional restrictions and varied hours for visitation.
Masks are required for all visitors at both campuses. For more information regarding the visitation policy for all services, visit www.brmc-ogh.org.