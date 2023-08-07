CUBA — Thanks to a community effort, children are at play on safe, ADA-compliant swings, climbing walls and slides in a state-of-the-art playground where only a few months ago stood a dilapidated, aging recreational area.
The effort in Cuba began in 2019, explained ringleader Shannon Albert, a recently retired seventh-grade science teacher at Cuba-Rushford Central School. She said the idea to refurbish the Chamberlain Park playground came out of a LEGO League competition project initiated by middle school students. However, the COVID-19 pandemic materialized and put everything on hold.
But in October 2021, nine people, led by Albert, started Phase 1 of the project, tearing out the old metal playground equipment with the help of village crews and preparing the grounds for new equipment and a soft surface to minimize the impact of falls. Other organizers are Heidi Howe, Liz Miller, Bill Beck, Amy Kirnan, Bridget Culbert, Kyla Tronetti, Cheryl Holden and Whitney Miller.
The Chamberlain Park playground is the only playground in the village not on school property and it is the hub of many activities that take place in the village, including the summer recreation program, Albert said.
The difficulty came in raising the funds needed to rebuild the grounds and purchase and install new equipment — more than $150,000 was the estimated cost.
Albert explained that they looked for grants and finally approached the Allegany County Area Foundation, which not only donated $1,000 to the cause but also took over the financial aspects of raising the money. The group made their plans know to the Cuba Chamber of Commerce and the village board and took the cause to the Garlic Festival, where they first attempted to raise funds from the public.
But financing didn't come easily. “We needed to prove to people that we were in it, to finish it,” Albert said.
In October the group started working on the playground and when the community saw what was happening the donations began to pick up.
“We received $50,000 from the village and another $10,000 from the Chamber,” Albert said, recalling that donations were also received from the Lions Club and other organizations, Cutco Corp. and affiliates and Great Lakes Cheese Co. A total of 189 donations came into the fund with most of them coming from individuals in varying amounts.
The equipment for the playground was ordered over the winter, so it was available when it was to be installed in the spring. A crew of 50 volunteers showed up on the "build day" to install the new equipment.
“The company would have installed it, but the volunteer build significantly lowered the price of the project,” Albert said.
While the playground is now in use, there is still one more phase to take place, Albert said. She has been working on a sign that will recognize all the donors and will be displayed in the park. She said while tentatively scheduled, at this point she hopes the dedication ceremony will take place in October.