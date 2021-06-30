WELLSVILLE — Clean out that attic, basement and garage and get ready for Wellsville’s first-ever village-wide yard sales scheduled for July 9-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Earlier in the month the village board was so impressed with Kathleen Murphy’s suggestion that the village needed to have a village-wide yard sale, that it eliminated the fee for yard sale permits and asked only that those holding yard sales get an application to register.
Murphy told the board how overwhelmed she was when she saw the turnout for village-wide yard sales in Andover and asked the board why Wellsville was not cashing in on the cash cow that other villages across the county benefit from. “I think it would be a good thing for the community,” she said.
In the past the only semblance of a village-wide yard sale took place with the annual Sunnydale Yard Sales which coincided with September’s Immaculate Conception School Fun Fair and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Car Show. Last year, due to Covid-19 the Sunnydale Yard Sale was cancelled and at first word it was thought to be cancelled this year as well. But organizers rallied and the Sunnydale Yard Sales will be taking place.
As for Murphy she relayed to the board that she would like to see the second weekend in July become the date for the village-wide yard sale to take place every year. That date, coincidently, coincides with the annual Balloon Rally Parade, one of the biggest parades in the county. However, that along with the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally have once again been cancelled because of COVID-19. Chairman Brad Thompson said there was not enough time to plan the rally after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
As of recent reports on Facebook, Murphy relates that, things are going well for the inaugural event. She reported that several dozen applications have already been received.
She said, “Yard sale applications are available at the village office located at 23 North Main Street I know for people that work during the day it is hard for them to get there, so I will have application and Flyers on my front steps as weather allows. Message her on Facebook to get the address. She has also posted applications rules and flyers in an album on the Facebook page.
“I hope people will feel free to print in hand it out,” she said.
The application process helps Murphy to create a map that can be used to find the yard sales throughout the village.
She also said that she has been asked by several merchants who want to participation and says that they are absolutely welcome, and she appreciates all of them for helping and being positive about this event.
“Let’s hope that we have great weather for the yard sale weekend,” she said.