WELLSVILLE — In the wake of the recent trend in Wellsville’s downtown to decorate the stark sides of buildings, the Wellsville Planning Board has taken as part of its duty the regulation of murals of any type that are visible to the public eye.
The subject of regulating public works of art was first approached in the late fall, when the village board gave its approval for the planning board to look into the matter.
At the village board meeting on Monday, Trustee Mike Roeske, liaison to the planning board, told his fellows that the Wellsville Planning Board has indicated that it will suggest the village adopt the law initiated in the village of Cuba.
“It was written by the same attorneys who would write our law,” he said.
When the subject was first introduced several months ago, Mayor Randy Shayler indicated that he would prefer an addition to the current law regulating signs, rather than a separate law.
In the Village of Cuba Zoning Law, Chapter 200, Article XII. Sign Regulations 200-70.1 Murals and Painted Signs passed into law on 3/12/2018 it states:
“All murals painted on buildings which are observable from public thoroughfares shall be approved by the planning board.
A. Murals or signs painted on buildings shall be kept in good repair or painted over.
B. No mural or sign shall contain indecent, pornographic, or defamatory language that maligns or belittles any of the following, but not limited to, a person's product, institution, practice, or belief. The public display of offensive sexual material as defined and prohibited in the penal law is prohibited.
C. Any sign authorized in this section may contain a non-commercial message in lieu of other copy and prohibit with the provision.”
The village of Cuba has become the site of several exterior and interior murals over the last dozen years.
In contrast to painted murals, such as those in Cuba and the City of Olean, the Village of Wellsville has murals made from ceramic tiles. The first appeared several years ago on the wall of the former Town of Wellsville Recreation Department located on the corner of North Main Street and Pearl. It was a project initiated by an employee of the Creative Arts Cener and involved children designing and making tiles of local landmarks and the history of the village.
Because the Town of Wellsville oversees recreation, the installation of the ceramic mural was approved by the Town of Wellsville board.
A few years ago, another ceramic mural was installed by local artisans on the southern exterior wall of the Wellsville Creative Arts Center at the corner of North Main Street and Madison St. Because the building is owned by Andy Glanzman, who had no objection to the installation, no governmental permission was sought or given.
Last Fall villagers were agog when a new mural began to be painted on the side of the Wellsville Brewery Company in midtown. Much praise was reaped by the artist and owners as the artwork was completed with the addition of ceramic tablets.
At Monday’s meeting, Roeske’s request for a discussion of the Planning Board’s proposed Mural Law was tabled in lieu of a review by the village attorney. Further discussion will take place at an undetermined future meeting.