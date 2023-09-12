WELLSVILLE — Discussion over two properties dominated Wellsville’s village board meeting Monday night.
Project 63 was back on the table when members of the citizen’s group advocating that something be done about the building on the vacant property asked if there had been any progress on the matter, and also asked if something could be done about closing the open door to the house at 63 Seneca St.
Village Attorney Richard Buck said that, as of yet, the building’s owner had not replied to his phone calls and the next step, after he receives a condition report from the code enforcement officer, will be to send a certified letter to the out of state owner.
The code enforcement officer’s report should be in Buck’s hands by the end of the week.
As for the open door, Buck said it would be trespassing for anyone to go on the property and close the door.
However, the 63 Project took a backseat when the mayor asked the board to approve a resolution for a public hearing involving acquiring part of the property at 83 N. Main St., the Rockwell building, for a parking lot, by eminent domain.
The resolution reads, “The village of Wellsville wishes to call for a public hearing on the possible acquisition by eminent domain of a portion of 86 North Main St. in the village of Wellsville for the following public purpose, necessary public parking in the village, and pursuant to Eminent Domain Procedure Law Article 2 wishes to hold a public hearing in order to inform the public of the proposed acquisition, and to review the public use to be served by the acquisition, and to receive comments from the public on the proposed acquisition.
“The public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on October 9, 2023, in the Wellsville Municipal Building at 23 North Main St. to inform the public of the board’s proposal to take by eminent domain the property and to review both public use to be served by the proposed public project and the impact on the environment and residents of the locality where such project will occur.”
The board unanimously approved the resolution to hold a public hearing.
Previously the board had attempted to negotiate with the new owner of the property. The lot was purchased in 2022 by Iris and William LLC. The managing owner is Tarek Otero. The parking area behind the building has served as part of the public parking lot for many years.
In the early part of the summer the lot was paved by the village, and shortly afterward the new owner fenced off from public use the portion of the lot which falls within his property lines. He has recently installed several storage facilities on the property.
Mayor Randy Shayler said there are approximately 30 parking places within the property the village seeks to obtain through eminent domain.
The rest of the meeting included the board giving approval for a change order for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Project and approval to create and fill a competitive, part-time police officer position which does not involve hiring a new person. Chief Tim O’Grady stated, “This is a change in title and is not adding a new employee.”
The next meeting of the village board is scheduled for Sept. 25th at 6 p.m. in the village office. The public is invited to attend.