WELLSVILLE — Village board members approved applying to the Public Service Commission for an electrical rate hike that will increase residential costs by $9.25 a month, over two years.
The application to raise the rate must be approved by the Public Service Commission before it goes into effect, but by approving the resolution for the application, the board automatically gave its approval for the rate hike.
Treasurer Melissa Mullen said that even with the increase, the village of Wellsville still ranks lower, price wise, for electric than both the villages of Groton and Angelica, as well as NYSEG.
She told the board the rate hike is needed for several reasons.
The closure of Dresser-Rand in 2021 created a decrease in electric revenues in the amount of $250,000 per year, yet the village continued to experience increased operating costs and has operated in deficit for the past year.
In 2021 the village approved a move toward Phase 1 of the Niles Hill Substation project and bonded $675,000, increasing the debt service by more than $50,000 per year. Phase 2 of that project is needed because the Niles Hill Substation is the village’s primary substation and feeds all others. Built in 1960, it has well exceeded its useful lifespan, village officials said.
Should the substation fail there is no backup and it would result in failure of service. The cost of Phase 2 is estimated at $3.6 million.
Electrical employee wages continue to increase as the village attempts to pay its line workers and crew comparable wages with the rest of the industry.
In the proposal to the board, Mullen stated, “PLM electric power engineers in conjunction with MEUA, the village treasurer and village electric superintendent have put together a multi-year rate filing to be submitted to the Public Service Commission upon board approval.”
The filing details are a 20% increase in annual revenues in the first year, with an additional 2.9% increase to annual revenues in the second year. In “Rate Year One,” the average estimated increase for a residential customer is about $8 per month, with an additional increase of a $1.25 a month in the second year.
“This represents a total increase to actual electrical rates of 37.7%, which still leaves the village with one of the lowest utility rates in New York state,” Mullen said.
ALSO DURING THE BOARD MEETING, Seneca Street neighbors said an abandoned home at 63 Seneca has been neglected for too long and poses not only a risk but is also an eyesore.
So, they have organized Project 63 to get action on the matter.
Cassie Hawley, Kevin Kailbourne and Pat Childs said they represented 47 neighbors. They said the home, built circa 1890 and which is reportedly owned by a man living in South Carolina, was condemned in 2019. It has since become a haunt for the homeless, vagrants, drug users and a dangerous hangout for teenagers and playground for children, the residents said.
“The easiest way to get rid of them is to tear the building down,” Hawley said.
Kailbourne, a retired state police trooper, added, “It is too dangerous for anyone to be in there. And what would happen if some teenager fell through the floor? Who would pay for it? Would it be the village of Wellsville?”
The neighbors want the village to tear down the building.
The question arose as to who legally owns the property and who would be responsible for demolishing it. Mayor Randy Shayler emphatically denied that the village owned the structure. “We don’t own it,” he said.
While board members indicated they are willing to discuss and act on the matter, for the time being their hands are tied.
Childs suggested that the mayor contact other municipalities to see how they manage abandoned and condemned buildings. But Shayler said he will approach members of the New York Council of Mayors concerning the matter.
He also directed the code enforcement officer to investigate the status of the building — who owns it, its tax status and the condemnation. He told the Project 63ers that he will direct the village attorney to look into the matter to see what the village can do legally. Both the code enforcement officer and attorney will be at the next board meeting on Aug. 14 to reveal their findings to the board.
Shayler also invited the Project 63ers to attend the next meeting.