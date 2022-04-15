A Cattaraugus County village has received a moderate fiscal stress rating in 2021, according to the state’s fiscal watchdog, one of only three municipalities in the state with that designation.
The Office of the State Comptroller on Thursday reported that the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System — a review of all local governments’ financial positions — indicated that the village of South Dayton is the only local government among the 12 municipalities identified to potentially suffer from fiscal stress, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The financial landscape for many local governments has improved with the infusion of federal aid and stronger economic activity,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “The relief funds are temporary, so it is critical that local communities make changes, including carefully managing debt and engaging in long-term planning, that help improve their financial outlook for years down the road.”
Amsterdam in Montgomery County was the only city in “moderate fiscal stress” with a score of 58.3. Last year, Amsterdam was ranked in “significant fiscal stress” with a score of 75.
In addition to South Dayton, the village of Addison in Steuben County was also in “moderate fiscal stress.” Both villages were ranked in “susceptible to fiscal stress” for 2020 but jumped in score this year with Addison going from 53.8 to 61.7 and South Dayton going from 47.5 to 55.4.
The ratings do not indicate financial malfeasance or neglect, DiNapoli said, but could indicate that the municipalities may be stressed by emergencies or other contingencies.
The reports look at financial indicators such as year-end fund balance, cash-on-hand, short-term borrowing, fixed costs and patterns of operating deficits. The system also evaluates population trends, poverty and unemployment to establish separate “environmental” scores for each municipality.
The village of South Dayton saw nearly all of its points against it focused on fund balance — the village ended the fiscal year with a fund balance of about $13,000, down from about $40,000 in 2020. The village also had no funds in its assigned unappropriated and unassigned fund balance for the second consecutive year.
Several local municipalities were also criticized in the report for not filing annual financial reports or reporting data that was inconclusive.
In Allegany County, officials in the towns of Alfred, Almond, Andover and Bolivar as well as the village of Richburg did not file reports. In Cattaraugus County, officials in the village of Portville and city of Salamanca did not file reports.
In January, DiNapoli issued fiscal stress scores for school districts and found 23 school districts designated in some level of fiscal stress. No local school districts received such a designation for 2021, as opposed to some garnering the designations in previous years.
The latest round of fiscal scores evaluated local governments with fiscal years ending between Feb. 28 and July 31. DiNapoli’s office evaluated the fiscal health of 522 villages, which predominantly have a fiscal year ending on May 31, based on self-reported data for 2021. The scores also cover the 17 cities with non-calendar fiscal years, including the “Big 4” cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers, each of which have fiscal years ending on June 30.
The system, which has been in place since 2012, assesses levels of fiscal stress in local governments using financial indicators including year-end fund balance, cash position, short-term cash-flow borrowing and patterns of operating deficits. It generates overall fiscal stress scores, which ultimately drive final classifications.
The system also analyzes separate environmental indicators to help provide insight into the health of local economies and other challenges that might affect a local government’s or school district’s finances. This information includes population trends, poverty and unemployment.