PORTVILLE — Two public hearings on proposed laws to raise the village of Portville water rates by 7% and the sewer rates by 7% drew only a handful of residents Monday evening.
Despite that, Portville Village Mayor Dr. Anthony Evans and village trustees took time to explain the increase, which was later voted unanimously into law to take effect Saturday.
“It’s strongly suggested by the state that these accounts need to be as self-sustaining as much as possible,” Evans said to the sparse audience. “No one wants to raise taxes but we have to do something or inflation will catch up.”
The village is already playing catch up, as a $21,000 deficit in the water and sewer accounts is a result of rates not being slightly increased each year or two. In April 2021, the rates were raised 5% and village residents were promised that 5% would be credited back to their account, which residents can be assured will in the next billing cycle.
“The village has been so reticent not to raise rates,” Evans said. “Most (villages) raised a percentage or two. We’re still the lowest rate in the county.” He later pointed out that he paid $9.18 for a large case of water at a local store, while village residents are charged about the same, $9.75, for 4,000 gallons pumped into their home.
Michael Debarbieri, village trustee, said a typical Olean family of four will pay about $220 per month in water and sewer cost as opposed to about $130 in the village of Portville.
Evans pointed out that if any resident feels they can’t pay the increased rates, they can contact the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance at otda.ny.gov or 833-690-0208 and ask about the NYS Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
UPCOMING EVENTS in Portville include a Tree City proclamation for Arbor Day will be read on Oct. 15, when two red maple trees will be planted in Pioneer Park in a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited. Three crab apple trees will replace those missing in Lyman Baker Park later.
Tentative dates for curbside leaf pickup in the village are Oct. 18 and 20, with the final date possibly Nov. 1 and 3.
Plans for Christmas in the Park are currently under way. If you’d like to assist checking the light bulbs before they’re hung, cider and doughnuts will be provided at the DPW building on Oct. 22.
Trick-or-treat hours in the village will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Portville Fire Chief Chuck St. Clair announced the annual Ham & Turkey Party, combined with a gun raffle, will be held at the fire hall on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the gun raffle are $10 or three for $25.