Portville Village Mayor Dr. Anthony Evans points out at a public hearing Monday that while he purchased $9.18 for a large case of water at a local store, residents are charged about the same, $9.75, for 4,000 gallons pumped into their home by the village.

PORTVILLE — Two public hearings on proposed laws to raise the village of Portville water rates by 7% and the sewer rates by 7% drew only a handful of residents Monday evening.

Despite that, Portville Village Mayor Dr. Anthony Evans and village trustees took time to explain the increase, which was later voted unanimously into law to take effect Saturday.

