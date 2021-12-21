PORTVILLE — A public hearing on the state’s legal marijuana law was attended by about a dozen village residents Monday night, with two speakers urging the village to opt out for now.
The hearing was the result of a discussion by village trustees at their November meeting, in which they decided they wanted to hear residents’ opinions before voting on whether to allow recreational permitted marijuana businesses in the village.
Trustees voted unanimously to opt out for now. The village can vote at another time to allow marijuana shops and/or so-called marijuana bars in the village.
“I along with the other Board members have been fielding calls and comments regarding the Opt In/Out situation and the majority of them have urged caution on the measure,” said Mayor Anthony Evans. “...I agree with the majority of residents who contacted me that it is probably judicious and wise to opt out (for now) and let’s see how this rather confusing situation plays out in other areas.
“Generally speaking I am very pro-business and am interested in increasing much-needed revenue however I do not like the way the state has rolled out this thing. Our job as elected officials is to try to do what’s best for the municipality…”
“The decision to opt out for me was solely based on the fact that the office of cannabis management has yet to establish any concrete rules and regulations on cannabis dispensaries at this point,” said Vincent Pascucci, trustee. “…For now opting out is a logical choice. …This is not a debate over the legalization of marijuana. Marijuana is legal just as alcohol and cigarettes are. The village is only looking at the rules and regulations for dispensing a legal product.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, four bids were received for the purchase of the 2.7 acre Pine Street property. The high bidder at $7,600, was Chad Caldwell of Portville.
Department of Public Works superintendent and code enforcement officer, John Krist, reported that the Wellington property was beyond repair. After discussion, it was voted that the DPW staff will tear it down at a cost of about $6,500, and spend approximately three to $4,000 to remove the debris. The garage will be left on the property.
He also reported on the work of the department, as well as dealing with a water main break in the municipal building Monday which led to 2 inches of water on the floor.
Portville Volunteer Fire Department Acting Chief Jeff Latten talked about department changes.
“Over the last two there have been a number of personnel changes that will be temporary to the end of the year. “We hope to make it a little more user-friendly.” He reported that as of January, 2022, the fire chief will be Chuck St. Clair; Brian Neal, assistant chief; Jeff Latten, first assistant; and Chris Bell, second assistant.
Rich Longer, president of the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club, spoke to the trustees about the possibility of a mini-disc golf club in Portville. Location options will be investigated.