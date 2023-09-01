OLEAN — A local group fighting back against opioid overdoses hosted its annual candlelight vigil to raise awareness on Thursday.
Marking International Overdose Awareness Day, the group Winning Olean Back for the seventh year hosted more than 100 people at Lincoln Park for speeches, remembrances and a vigil to remember those lost to overdoses and to help those still struggling.
“If you need any help, or even just a shoulder to cry on, we’re always here,” said group president Shannon Scott, encouraging those in need to reach out.
The group has grown over the years, expanding offerings to include help with rehab placement, clothes for those getting out, and even aiding families at Christmas time.
“In two weeks, we’ll be an official nonprofit,” she said, adding the group is looking for a permanent home to run outreach programs.
Local opioid deaths have continued to rise. According to a report issued quarterly by the state Department of Health, Cattaraugus County overdose deaths jumped 60% in 2022. Cattaraugus County saw 24 fatal opioid overdoses — 20 from synthetic opioids like fentanyl — last year, up from 15 in 2021. The county’s fatality rate was 31.3 per 100,000 residents, or 1.4 times the rate of the rest of the state outside New York City and the ninth-highest county in the state.
“We all know the stats, we know the statistics,” said the Rev. Tyrone Hall, “but we are a community that loves you.”
Hall encouraged attendees to “stay aware, stay alert and stay alive,” while also sharing with people in recovery “that they are valued.
“Don’t send me flowers when I’m dead — if you love me, send me flowers while I’m still alive,” he told the audience.
Naloxone administrations by emergency medical services rose by almost 54% to 83 in 2022, administrations by law enforcement rose 15% to 23, and administrations by registered community opioid overdose prevention programs dropped by almost half to 11.
Next week, speakers noted, the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone will be available at major pharmacies over the county, with insurance covering most if not all the cost to consumers. The drug, known by the trade name Narcan, was made available at the vigil along with fentanyl test strips and information from various nonprofit groups offering support in the community.
Thursday was International Overdose Awareness Day, an annual campaign to remember those who died due to overdose without stigmatizing them, and to draw attention to overdose deaths. The international effort is organized by the Penington Institute, an Australian public health research and drug policy organization. The first Overdose Awareness Day was held in 2001 in Australia.