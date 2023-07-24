SALAMANCA — The four occupants of a one-vehicle crash late Saturday — including a 17-year-old Salamanca mother and a 14-year-old student, both of whom died in the incident — were identified Monday.
The Press learned Hailey Maybee, a June graduate of Salamanca High School, and Salamanca eighth-grader Ivanna Maybee were among three people pronounced dead at the scene on Old Route 17.
A 27-year-old Jerry Michael Blum from Franklinville was also killed. According to reports by WIVB in Buffalo, Blum was in the backseat on the passenger side of the truck, which the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said was registered to him.
The fourth occupant of the vehicle, Jaliyah Wright, a 13-year-old student at Salamanca, was reportedly flown to Buffalo for treatment of her injuries and was reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Salamanca Superintendent of Schools Mark Beehler addressed the tragedy in a statement Sunday.
“A recent Salamanca graduate, a Salamanca high school student and a resident from Franklinville were killed,” he said. “An additional Salamanca High School student is hospitalized. Our hearts and prayers go to the families of all involved.”
The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Old Route 17 at around 10:24 p.m. Saturday. Deputies, through a preliminary investigation, found a vehicle that had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a tree. An investigation of the accident is ongoing.
Kathalene Nephew, aunt of Hailey Maybee, has organized a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. On the page, Nephew said Maybee was the second-oldest sister of nine siblings and the mother of a 1-year-old daughter.
“She was outgoing, strong, beautiful, a great mom and just all around a one of a kind person,” Maybee wrote. “The family appreciates any and all help.”
To support the fundraiser, log onto gofundme.com and search “Hailey Maybee funeral expenses.” Over $2,220 had been donated as of Monday evening.
Lisa Farnham, mother of Jaliyah Wright, posted on Facebook that Wright underwent a successful surgery Sunday. Farnham said she had layers of internal stitches on both leg wounds as well as stitches in a few other spots.
“They got her all cleaned up from all the dirt and blood,” Farnham wrote. “There was glass everywhere they said, even on her bed with her.”
On Monday, Beehler said the school district’s crisis team had been activated and will be available for students, staff and community members for as long as they need. He said the school coordinates with the Seneca Nation and the county to provide a significant number of resources to those in the grieving process.
“We understand that when a tragedy like this occurs, it has an impact well outside the school district. We want to ensure that we provide assistance and support not only to students and staff but any community members who may need it,” Beehler said. “We understand that this is a time to grieve the loss in the community and we offer our deepest condolences to the families.”
In addition to district resources, he also listed numbers for community supports:
• Seneca Nation Behavioral Health Unit, (716-945-5894.
• Seneca Nation Child and Family, (716) 945-5894.
• Cattaraugus County Community Services, (716) 945-5211.
• Catholic Charities, (716) 372-0101.
• Connecting Communities in Action (716) 945-1041.