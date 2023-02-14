Police lights
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport on Tuesday released information about a motor vehicle accident in Potter County that caused the death of a Genesee man on Friday.

Troopers reported that Joshua Silsby, 31, was pronounced dead by a deputy coroner after sustaining fatal injuries due to the accident. Silsby was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m. Friday, according to the police.

