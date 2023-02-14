COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport on Tuesday released information about a motor vehicle accident in Potter County that caused the death of a Genesee man on Friday.
Troopers reported that Joshua Silsby, 31, was pronounced dead by a deputy coroner after sustaining fatal injuries due to the accident. Silsby was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m. Friday, according to the police.
The accident occurred at 4:32 p.m. Friday on South Brookland Road (Route 449), in Ulysses Township. According to the report, a vehicle driven by Silsby was southbound and rounding a right-handed curve in the road. After exiting the curve, Silsby’s vehicle left the road in a westerly direction, and struck an embankment before overturning.
Troopers said Silsby was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the driver’s side front window of the vehicle as it partially overturned. The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof, facing east.
The state police was assisted at the scene by the Galeton Volunteer Fire Department, Galeton EMS, the Potter County Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.