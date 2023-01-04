VanRensselaer re-elected County Legislature chairman

Cattaraugus County Legislature leadership members were sworn in Wednesday by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz Wednesday. From left are: Chairman Howard Van Rensselaer, Assistant Majority Leader Norman Marsh, Minority Leader David Koch, Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, Majority Leader Michael Brisky and Majority Whip Kelly Andreano.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer was re-elected to another term in the leadership position — his last — at the county legislature’s reorganization meeting Wednesday.

VanRensselaer, in his 12th year as a member of the legislature, served as chairman for the past three years.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social