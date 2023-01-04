VanRensselaer re-elected County Legislature chairman

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer was re-elected to another term in the leadership position — his last — at the county legislature’s reorganization meeting Wednesday.
VanRensselaer, in his 12th year as a member of the legislature, served as chairman for the past three years.
The Randolph Republican is prohibited by law from seeking a fourth four-year term as a legislator, as are Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda, and David Koch, D-Salamanca.
Next year’s legislature will have 15 seats, two fewer than the current number of legislators. Nominating petitions can begin circulating in February.
“I would like to thank the legislators for their continued dedication to the issues we’ve faced so far,” VanRensselaer said after his nomination and re-election as chairman. “The success of the county goes to our administration, department leaders and all of the employees,” he added. “And we have a good, sound budget that will serve the residents of Cattaraugus County well.”
VanRensselaer said, “Our focus this past year has been on rebuilding and improving our highway system, im proving Onoville Marina, the expansion of the Great Lakes Cheese plant and to initiate the start of Cimolai-HY in Olean to create jobs in our county. We will continue with these projects to completion.”
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, congratulated VanRensselaer and noted the last three county budgets have resulted in no increase in the tax rate despite rising costs.
Great Lakes Cheese, he said, “is the biggest economic development in Cattaraugus County history” and Cimolai-HY promises nearly 250 jobs in Olean in the coming years. County lawmakers aided both projects to the tune of millions of dollars.
“I’m looking forward to a very productive year ahead,” Burr said.
Majority Leader MIchael Brisky, R-Franklinville, mentioned both the legislature’s commitment to keeping the tax rate flat and the county’s economic development opportunities in Great Lakes Cheese and Cimolai-HY.
Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, will again this year serve as assistant majority leader and Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, will continue to serve as majority whip.
Minority Leader David Koch, the lone Democrat on the 17-member county legislature, said in 2022, the county invested in its workforce with long-term contracts, made major investment to bring back manufacturing jobs, invested in economic development projects including Onoville Marina and made record investments in county road and bridges.
"So, I think we are investing in the people of Cattaraugus County,” Koch said. “And I hope we can continue to make these investments in the county’s future."
Legislators approved a 13% pay increase for members of the Deputy Sheriffs Association retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. The contract calls for no increase in the years 2023 to 2026.
It was the last of seven collective bargaining agreements with county unions, all of which granted raises up front and extends through 2026, said Brisky, congratulating the Labor Relations Committee and Chairman Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville.
Also approved was a resolution contracting with the Olean City School District for mental health social worker services for East View Elementary, Washington West Elementary and Olean Middle/High School. The school district will pay $5,000 and provide a family meeting room, phone line and furniture.
Also approved were a grant for $250,000 in funding to improve child welfare legal services and $11,172 for a contract for an ignition interlock monitoring program for the Probation Department.
The Olean Times Herald was designated the official newspaper for printing all local laws, notices and other legal matters, as well as the official Democratic and Republican newspapers.