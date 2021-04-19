COUDERSPORT, Pa. — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to any veteran, their spouse and caregiver on Wednesday at the American Legion, Potter Post 192, at 2 Buffalo St.
The hours for the clinic are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call (607) 664-4626 to schedule a vaccine shot during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Due to the national pause with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, this clinic will be providing the Moderna vaccine only, according to VA Finger Lakes officials.
VA Finger Lakes administers the Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers.
Those eligible to receive a vaccine through the VA can also go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. VA staff will contact veterans to schedule a vaccine appointment for them.