As summer continues, underground utility operators are asking customers to be careful when digging during outdoor projects.
New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric officials encouraged residents and contractors to educate themselves on dig safety requirements in Code 753, a New York regulation that establishes protections for underground facilities. Homeowners should call 811 or contact UDigNY.org to place a location request at least two days before the start of a digging project.
The companies encourage customers to include Dig Safe conversations with any contractor with whom they are working — whether it’s a major construction project, a garden fence, or mailbox post — any unmarked digging can put customers and households at risk.
According to UDig NY’s website, the concept began in 1964 in Rochester among area utilities, and by 1994 all Upstate counties were participating in the the one-call system. Dig Safe New York adopted 811 in 2007, and the organization was renamed UDIG NY in 2021.
In 2022, UDig NY received almost 590,000 location requests, according to the organization’s annual report. Officials reported 251 citations were issued for probable violations, with the majority coming from enforcement requests from operators and the public. Damage prevention efforts have been successful, with damage reports dropping from more than 6 per 1,000 one-call tickets to under 2 per 1,000. The number of reported violations is also the lowest in almost 20 years.
DIYers and contractors are asked to:
- Plan to have underground utilities marked as part of all outdoor projects that involve digging or excavation.
- Mark out the area of construction with white paint.
- Call UDig NY, a free and easy service at 811 or visit UDigNY.org.
- Verify all utilities listed on the UDig NY ticket have been marked or cleared prior to beginning underground construction.
- Be aware: privately owned utilities may be present during construction and are the homeowner’s responsibility to locate. These may include but are not limited to gas, electric, water, sewer, storm water, cable, and telecommunication service lines that are not public utilities.
- Properly maintain all underground utility markings.
- Hand dig in the area of underground facilities.
- Use and properly install suitable backfill material around underground facilities.
If underground facilities are damaged or disturbed, notify RG&E at (800) 743-1702 for natural gas or (800) 743-1701 for electricity. NYSEG can be notified by calling (800) 572-1121 for a natural gas emergency and (800) 572-1131 for an electric emergency. We’ll come right away to ensure the site is safe and make repairs if required.