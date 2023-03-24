Northern Border-Asylum

A Canadian police officer speaks with a migrant family from Afghanistan who walked across the non-official Roxham Road border crossing north of Champlain on Friday.

 Associated Press

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont — The immigration deal announced Friday by U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the two countries along a back road between New York state and Quebec.

Since early 2017, so many migrants entered Canada via Roxham Road outside Champlain, New York that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police staffed a reception center to process them, less than 5 miles from the official border crossing where they'd be returned to the United States. Mounties warned they'd be arrested, but once on Canadian soil, they were allowed to stay and pursue asylum cases that can take years to resolve.

