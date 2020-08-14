OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is in urgent need of volunteers at several Senior Wellness and Nutrition (SWAN) sites.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels to ensure that our county’s frail, elderly and/or disabled homebound seniors remain safe and secure in their homes while receiving a nutritious meal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of regular volunteers are unable to assist in delivering Meals on Wheels which has led to a shortage of drivers. The most urgent areas of need are in Olean, Salamanca and Cattaraugus/Little Valley.
Mileage reimbursement is available at 45 cents/mile to any Meals on Wheels volunteer, regardless of age. Mileage is not tax deductible and is a nice way to supplement your current income.
Call the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging at 373-8032 for more information and to register.