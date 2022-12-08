CAZENOVIA (AP) — A nearly 200-year-old liberal arts college in Upstate New York will permanently close at the end of the academic year, citing financial hardships worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
Cazenovia College in Madison County has seen the number of students drop by more than 40% from its peak of 1,000 as fewer college-age people pursue degrees, the college said in announcing the plans on its website Wednesday.
The pandemic hindered recruitment and fundraising while at the same time requiring investments in technology and campus safety, the college said. Meanwhile, attempts to refinance bond debt that came due in September were hindered by uncertainty in the bond and stock markets.
“Cazenovia College has survived through many difficult and challenging times — the Great Depression, World War II, a major campus fire in 1959, and more, but the current financial challenges are more than the college can overcome,” the announcement said.
The college, established in 1824 as a Methodist seminary, developed a plan to reverse its enrollment decline but ran out of time to implement it before the cash dried up, the private liberal arts college’s president said.
David Bergh, who became the Madison County college’s president in February, said the 199-year-old institution put together plans to expand its academic programs, including offering new professional certificates in its continuing-education program, to boost enrollment.
The school also borrowed $25 million in 2019, in the hope it could turn things around in a short time, before the bill came due.
Then the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020, cutting enrollments even further and worsening the college’s cash flow problems, Bergh said.
“The pandemic shortened our time frame to make a pivot to the future that we wanted to realize,” Bergh said Wednesday during a teleconference with reporters. “I think we had some really good planning work in place for our future and that really kind of just knocked out the timeline to implement it.”
The college, which employs 210 people in the tiny village of Cazenovia, this year has 560 full-time and 186 part-time students, a slight bump up from last year but still well below the 1,000 students it had several years ago. Even before the pandemic, enrollments at Cazenovia had been falling as the population of college-age adults shrinks, Bergh said.
The four-year institution reported operating losses of $3.3 million in the 12 months that ended June 30, 2020, and $2 million in the 12 months that ended June 30, 2021.