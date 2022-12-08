Cazenovia College closing

Cazenovia College President David Bergh speaks to reporters during a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, on the college's decision to permanently close following its spring 2023 semester.

 syracuse.com/TNS

CAZENOVIA (AP) — A nearly 200-year-old liberal arts college in Upstate New York will permanently close at the end of the academic year, citing financial hardships worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Cazenovia College in Madison County has seen the number of students drop by more than 40% from its peak of 1,000 as fewer college-age people pursue degrees, the college said in announcing the plans on its website Wednesday.

