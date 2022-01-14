SYRACUSE (TNS) — An Upstate Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump said Friday he will retire after his term ends this year.
Rep. John Katko of Camillus disclosed his plans to forego a bid for a fifth term in a letter sent Friday to Republican committee members and supporters in his district.
Rumors of Katko’s retirement plans had circulated around Capitol Hill as he became a target of Trump and his network of supporters over the past year.
Katko’s campaign had denied the retirement rumors and pointed to his fundraising for the 2022 campaign. He had more than $1.2 million cash on hand as of Oct. 1. It was Katko’s personal best fundraising quarter in a non-election year.
Three Republicans had already declared their intention to challenge Katko in a GOP primary in June, but none had come close to matching his fundraising for the campaign.
In his letter, Katko said he wants to spend more time with his family after a “gut-wrenching” three years in which he and his wife buried all four of their parents.
“That’s why after 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way,” Katko wrote.
“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” Katko wrote. “It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.”
In the past year, Katko also had to deal with the strongest criticism of his political career from fellow Republicans who never forgave him for voting to impeach Trump.
Trump offered to help support a Katko opponent as payback for his vote to impeach the former president for inciting the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Katko was one of only 10 House Republicans who broke ranks on the impeachment vote. He becomes the third of the 10 members to announce his retirement, joining Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio.
Trump reacted Friday to Katko’s announcement with a brief statement: “Great news, another one bites the dust. Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!”
One of the Republicans seeking Trump’s support to challenge Katko filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission last week. Andrew McCarthy, 35, a Rome native and Defense Department intelligence analyst, said he would tap into Trump’s network of political and financial supporters.
The other two Republicans who launched campaigns against Katko are Tim Ko, 56, of DeWitt, a physician assistant in neurosurgery at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, and John Murtari, 64, a software engineer from Lyons in Wayne County.
Even if he won a GOP primary, Katko faced the uncertainty of running for reelection in a vastly different congressional district.
Both Democratic and Republican members of New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission proposed new district boundaries that would merge large parts of Katko’s 24th Congressional District with Rep. Claudia Tenney’s 22nd Congressional District.
All of the proposed maps were rejected this week by the state Assembly and Senate, giving the commission 15 days to come up with a new plan.
Trump said he would back Tenney, R-New Hartford, over Katko if the two had to face off in a GOP primary election.
Katko, 59, has developed a reputation as one of the leading GOP moderates on Capitol Hill. He chairs the Republican Governance Group, a caucus of about 30 moderate House Republicans.
Katko also served as a prominent member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of Republicans and Democrats committed to finding bipartisan solutions.
He has one of the least partisan voting records among Republicans in Congress and frequently split with the GOP on major issues.
Katko refused to go along with Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement. In 2017, he was among nine Republicans to break ranks and voted against a GOP bill to repeal the health care law.
He also angered some local Republican and conservative leaders in the past year by voting to rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., over her racist and violent rhetoric and for supporting a bill to expand legal protections for LGBTQ Americans.
Katko was among only three House Republicans to vote for the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
After the impeachment vote, the Onondaga County Conservative Party said it would not offer Katko its ballot line again because “he no longer accepts or supports the values we hold dear.”