WELLSVILLE — The Upper Genesee River National Deer Association branch is partnering with the David A. Howe Public Library and National Fuel Gas Corp. on a conservation book raffle.

The raffle runs through March and offers the option of multiple literary bundles for the winners. In keeping the local branch’s motto at the heart of this experience, conservation and education are at the forefront. Three raffle winners will be able to select from three different options: a children’s book bundle, a conservation book bundle and a hunting book bundle.

Tags

Local & Social