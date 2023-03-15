WELLSVILLE — The Upper Genesee River National Deer Association branch is partnering with the David A. Howe Public Library and National Fuel Gas Corp. on a conservation book raffle.
The raffle runs through March and offers the option of multiple literary bundles for the winners. In keeping the local branch’s motto at the heart of this experience, conservation and education are at the forefront. Three raffle winners will be able to select from three different options: a children’s book bundle, a conservation book bundle and a hunting book bundle.
National Fuel Gas’ sponsorship has been key to the fundraiser, said Sean DePue, event coordinator.
“They not only sponsored the books for the raffle winners but sponsored a separate donation of conservation-themed books to go right to the children’s section of the library," he said. "This really allows us to maximize our monetary gift at the raffles closing.”
The Upper Genesee River Branch, which formed in 2019 under president Sean Burdick, earned the 2021 New Branch of the Year Award. The group's more than 20 volunteers show their passion for conservation and willingness to give back to the local community.
Tickets can be purchased by using the QR Code found on our social media pages and/or flyers. Hardcopy tickets are also available for purchase at National Fuel Gas, 349 S. Brooklyn Ave, Wellsville, and the David Howe Library, 155 N. Main St.