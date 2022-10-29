Some behind-the-scenes changes are underway in Upper Allegheny Health System, which are geared toward improving the care of patients at both the Olean and Bradford, Pa., hospitals.
“Leadership has been executing some great initiatives over the past few months that are finally reaching completion,” said Joe Fuglewicz, spokesman for UAHS. “These initiatives include changing the management structure within several service lines of Upper Allegheny Health System.”
He continued, explaining the plans by the health system’s leadership were taking shape as early as September.
“In September, UAHS assumed management of the Intensive Care Unit physicians and transitioned our intensivists to be managed directly by the hospital,” Fuglewicz said. “This is in contrast to the previous structure of management through the third-party company, Keystone Health Partners, which managed the physicians in the ICU, the emergency department and staffed the hospitalists throughout the system.
“The transition has brought an increase in alignment between the hospital and our physicians and, as a result, the care to our patients is improving in our ICU.”
More changes are planned, he added, explaining changes to the hospitalists and emergency department will be made in December in a second phase. Hospitalist services atOlean General and BRMC “will transition directly under the UAHS umbrella” rather than being provided by an outside service.
“UAHS leadership is confident that this enhanced relationship will also work to improve the care of hospitalized patients at both campuses,” he said.
There will be a transition of service providers in the emergency departments of both hospitals as well. Fuglewicz explained Keystone Health Partners currently operates the departments.
“The emergency departments will transition from Keystone Health Partners to a new company that will be taking over ED operations on December 1st,” he explained.
Patients shouldn’t notice a difference.
“Although the company will change, we’re anticipating that all of the current physicians and providers in the emergency department will make the conversion to the new third-party company and the transition will be seamless,” Fuglewicz said.
Hospital leadership expects improved communication and enhanced coordination to result from the changes.
“We’re excited to continue to reach towards our goal of creating an overall better patient experience and improving care while being fiscally responsible,” he said.
The spokesman reiterated that patients will not see changes or disruptions in service.
And, he added, in contrast to recent rumors, “Bradford Regional Medical Center emergency room will continue to be staffed by a board-certified physician and will be providing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”