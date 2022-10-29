Olean General Hospital

Olean General Hospital

 Olean Times Herald file photo

Some behind-the-scenes changes are underway in Upper Allegheny Health System, which are geared toward improving the care of patients at both the Olean and Bradford, Pa., hospitals.

“Leadership has been executing some great initiatives over the past few months that are finally reaching completion,” said Joe Fuglewicz, spokesman for UAHS. “These initiatives include changing the management structure within several service lines of Upper Allegheny Health System.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social