OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System is making a more than $3 million investment in its workforce at Olean General Hospital, Bradford Regional Medical Center and ancillary facilities with an increase in wages.

The investment was announced to staff on Dec. 19 with the market adjustment increase taking place in 2023. Current employees will see raises starting Jan. 1.

 

