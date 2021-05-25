OLEAN — State and federal investigators reported Upper Allegheny Health System will pay $2.7 million to state and federal authorities after accusations the group treated dental patients with improperly sterilized tools for several years.
U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, together with the U.S. Attorneys' offices in Western New York and Pennsylvania, reached an agreement with Upper Allegheny for the $2.7 million in compensation to government agencies.
“It is inconceivable that a healthcare business would seek to cut corners when it comes to the appropriate cleaning and sterilization of medical devices,” said Kennedy. “This settlement under the False Claims Act holds Upper Allegheny accountable for the risks created for patients in the past, while ensuring that in the future patient safety will be preserved and that taxpayers will only pay for services which are properly provided.”
“Patients visit medical offices to seek treatment, not further endanger their health by coming in contact with unsterilized tools,” James said. “It is shocking that the Upper Allegheny Health System skirted protocols and risked the safety of its patients, but what’s worse is that we may have never known about these disturbing practices had a whistleblower not come forward."
James said the agreement sends a message that "real safety protocols" must be followed to protect patients.
"My office will always fight to hold accountable those who cut corners and risk patient safety," she said.
According to the settlement that was unsealed and released by James’ office, Dr. Thomas Sabuda, a former dentist at UAHS, filed a lawsuit in 2013. Sabuda claimed UAHS did not purchase enough dental handpieces -- a compressed air-powered instrument used for various work like drilling and polishing -- to allow for heat sterilization after each use. Instead staffers were instructed to use sanitizing wipes with alcohol and other antimicrobial agents on the handpieces between patients.
By billing Medicaid for services, he alleged, UAHS falsely affirmed it had complied with applicable rules on dental handpiece sterilization.
James said the incidents occurred between April 1, 2010, and May 31, 2015.
The state attorney general did not indicate if there were illnesses connected with the incidents.
In the agreement, UAHS did not admit liability, while the government did not concede that the claims were not well founded.
"We have been cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. District Attorney’s Office on this matter for more than five years and are glad to have worked through it and put it behind us," UAHS officials said in a statement Tuesday. "Safe and reliable care is at the core of all that we do. Our first and foremost concern is the patients we serve. The dental centers are in compliance with American Dental Association and CDC standards."
Of the settlement funds, $2.4 million is directed for conduct in New York, while $300,000 is for conduct in Pennsylvania. Under state and federal whistleblower laws, the settlement notes Sabuda will receive 17% of the settlement funds for reporting the situation.
UAHS dental services are currently offered at Olean General Hospital and the Delevan Health and Dental Center. The system previously operated dental clinics at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Mount Jewett Health Center in McKean County, but terminated the programs in April 2018, citing low Medicaid reimbursements under Pennsylvania's program.
Such services at BRMC were expected to return in October in partnership with Keystone Rural Health Consortia Inc., according to UAHS officials in April.
UAHS officials reported the investigation involved the sites in Olean and Bradford.
The system was created in 2009, later becoming affiliated with Kaleida Health in 2017.
In 2013, the system came under fire after reporting that 1,915 former OGH patients may have been exposed to blood-borne viruses such as HIV and hepatitis B and C, through the potential reuse of multi-injection insulin pens between November 2009 and 2013. Dozens of lawsuits against the hospital were filed in the aftermath in county court.
Court records indicate that the cases did not go to trial, with Upper Allegheny officials reporting they were dropped or dismissed by the court.
In March, the New York State Nurses Association announced that more than 700 complaints of “understaffing” in 2019 and 2020 were filed by nurses employed by OGH.
UAHS administrators responded by stating “the pandemic staffing was not optimum at all times,” while increased precautions and staff illness contributed to the “staffing challenges.”
The hospital's administration also suggested at the time that the state nurses association put out a press release on the number of complaints as a campaign strategy to push for mandatory staffing legislation in New York state.
UAHS officials announced in January that Bradford Regional and OGH are restructuring, with relocation of all acute care and surgical services from Bradford to OGH, and the reduction of Bradford Regional’s inpatient capacity to 10 medical beds — down from 107.
The changes were described as a “strategic initiative to ensure sustainable, long-term healthcare for its expansive, two-state service community."