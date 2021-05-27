OLEAN — The Upper Allegheny Health System Board of Directors recently elected two new board members.
Dr. Zafar Mirza and Marc Boutillette will each serve full three-year terms on the board for UAHS, parent organization of Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, affiliates of Kaleida Health.
Mirza specializes in gastroenterology and hepatology and has served the Olean community for nearly 20 years. He is also a clinical assistant professor of medicine with the University at Buffalo’s family practice residency program and an adjunct clinical associate professor of medicine at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Mirza completed an internship and residency at the SUNY Health Science Center/Upstate Medical University and a gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship at the University of Medicine and Dentistry. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Boutillette of Olean is senior director of product development at Oracle, Inc., an American multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. He has held various management positions since joining the company in 2003 including work in analytics, marketing systems and processes and product development.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at Villanova University.
“I gratefully welcome Dr. Zafar Mirza, and Mr. Marc Boutillette to our board of directors and thank them for their public service,” said Jeff Belt, UAHS board chairman. “Our hospitals in Bradford and Olean are treasured institutions governed by the collective wisdom of board members who live right here in our region. Dr. Mirza and Marc bring important new perspective to our mission.”