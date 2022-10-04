OGH cath lab

Olean General Hospital’s current Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — The interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory, typically referred to as the “cath lab,” at Olean General Hospital, will be undergoing some updates that will start next week.

The cath lab is a procedural room where physicians use a catheter to conduct diagnostic tests and treatments on the heart. Through the use of the cath lab, the cardiology team performs angiographies and interventional cardiac catheterizations.

