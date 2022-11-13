OGH Cath Lab

Olean General Hospital facilities department employees are shown in the newly renovated Interventional Cath Lab.

 Olean General Hospital

OLEAN — Olean General Hospital is set to reopen the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory — the “cath lab” — after a five-week hiatus due to renovations and upgrades.

OGH now has the state-of-the-art Siemens Artis Icono Lab that will continue to allow the cardiology team to continue to provide full comprehensive cardiology services to the region.

