OLEAN — Local displaced workers and the unemployed will be able to benefit from an entrepreneurial training initiative being offered by the University at Buffalo.
UB’s Western New York Incubator Network and the UB School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership has been designated as a Reimagine Workforce Center and will offer entrepreneurship boot camps and master courses in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Olean, Jamestown and Dunkirk, as well as virtually, thanks to a $342,000, two-year grant from Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation.
A pair of classes will be held at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus, 260 N. Union St., Olean.
- Olean Boot Camp, Wednesdays, April 27-May 25, 5-9 p.m. The free Entrepreneur Boot Camp combines interactive, engaging classes, one-on-one support from Small Business Development Center business advisors, and professionally-led group discussions with other emerging entrepreneurs.
- Olean Master Class, Wednesdays, June 8-July 6, 5-9 p.m. The free Master Class takes your business to the next level with a deeper dive into marketing, financial planning, employment law, operations, and growth strategy.
Each class includes five, four-hour sessions for entrepreneurs to refine their idea into an actionable plan to launch and grow a business, as well as and five private appointments with a business advisor. Space is limited. To register, send an email to mgt-cel@buffalo.edu or call 716-885-5715.
“While the recovery will be multifaceted, it’s clear that a major driver of growth in our community must be building a more entrepreneurial workforce,” says Paul Tesluk, dean of the School of Management. “The Reimagine grant will enable us to leverage our partnerships with UB’s Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships, Western New York Incubator Network and other organizations to bring this much-needed training to our region.”
The proposal is built around the expansion of a longtime partnership between UB’s WIN and the CEL. WIN is an established NYSTAR center, while the CEL brings a track record of more than 30 years supporting small businesses through its unique class/cohort model.
At its peak, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about the contraction of at least 110,000 jobs in Western New York, UB officials said. As of February, the state Department of Labor reported the region’s labor force was about 32,500 below the pre-pandemic level, and there were about 24,100 fewer people on the job in the five-county region.
Over the next two years, UB’s WIN and the CEL will work with TReC in Niagara Falls and Jamestown Community College, as well as other area small business development centers, incubators, chambers of commerce and local business associations to deliver 24 entrepreneurship training cohorts.
Twelve of those cohorts will be basic entrepreneurship training cohorts, including one-on-one weekly mentoring, and 12 will be master classes focused on strategic planning and operational tactics, including mastering financial reports, overcoming challenges, creating new opportunities and developing meaningful connections within the business community.
For more information on the Reimagine Workforce Centers, visit management.buffalo.edu/reimagine.