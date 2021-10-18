Uninvited: The Spread of Invasive Species to be released Nov. 1
ALBANY — The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the premiere date for Uninvited: The Spread of Invasive Species, a brand new film from Westfield Production Company and DEC.
Uninvited is an informative documentary about the damage that invasive species are causing to New York’s natural environment, communities, and economy.
But it isn’t all doom and gloom — the film also highlights some of the innovative ways New York state is combating these threats, including how our tail-wagging friends are helping out.
Uninvited details the collaborative work of DEC and its partners including NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, the eight Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISMs), and the New York State Invasive Species Research Institute (NYISRI).
The film covers both prominent emerging invasive species such as spotted lanternfly, and lesser known species of concern such as scotch broom.
The film is inspiring and empowering — you, too, can protect our environment and help prevent the spread of invasive species.
You can find Uninvited on DEC’s YouTube channel on Nov. 1. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer.