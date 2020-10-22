Local unemployment is back below 6% across the region for the first time in half a year, the state reports.
The New York Department of Labor reported Tuesday that unemployment in Cattaraugus County was 5.9% in September, down from 9.8% in August. The rate peaked at 17.6% in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related business shutdowns.
The number of employed workers rose slightly — by about 100 to 30,900 in September, compared to 32,400 in March. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed dropped by 1,400 to 1,900 in September.
In Allegany County, the rate was 5.3%, a drop of more than 40% from August’s reported figure, and lower than the rate before the pandemic.
Unemployment peaked at 13.2% in April, with the unemployment rate in March at 6.3% due to the shutdown of the former Dresser-Rand plant in Wellsville by Curtiss-Wright. The rate in September was the lowest since November 2019.
The number of employed workers rose by 600 to 17,700 in September, while the number of unemployed dropped by 700 to 1,000 — also the lowest number since November 2019.
THE FIVE-COUNTY Western New York region saw an unemployment rate of 6.5%, down from 10.5% in August and a peak of 18.7% in April. Across the region, 41,600 people were reported as unemployed in September, down from almost 70,000 in August.
Statewide, unemployment dropped to 9.4%, down from 12.5% in August and 16% in July. The number of unemployed fell from 1.19 million to 854,200 between August and September. In March, the rate was 4.2%. The rate in September 2019 was 3.7%.
New York City remained at higher levels than the rest of the state, with the five boroughs reporting a rate of 13.9%, compared to 6.1% for the rest of the state. New York City’s rate peaked in June at 20.4%, while the rest of the state peaked at 15.4% in April.
The county with the highest rate was Bronx County, at 18.8%. No county in New York City saw a rate lower than 10.9%. Outside of the city, the highest rates was seen in Westchester County, at 7%; and Erie and Montgomery counties, each at 6.7%.
A total of 19 counties saw rates lower than 5%. The lowest rate was seen in Hamilton County, at 4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 7.7%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, down from 8.4%.
New York ranked 46th in the country in September. Hawaii had the highest rate at 15.1%, followed by Nevada at 12.6% and California at 11%. Nebraska saw the lowest rate, at 3.5%, followed by South Dakota at 4.1% and Vermont at 4.2%.
