OLEAN — The public is invited to experience a historical work of art now on loan to the African American Center for Cultural Development until March 30.
The exhibit, “Journey to the North; New York’s Freedom Trail,” depicts information on the Underground Railroad through New York on a series of display banners.
It is loaned to the center from the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department.
“Although we’re not open yet, we couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” said Della More, director of the center. “We feel the wonderful exhibit will be a positive benefit for the center.”
Journey to the North uses the story of one fictitious character to convey the real events experienced by many escaped slaves during their journey to freedom. Each of the six panels is 7 feet tall and 40 inches wide.
Much of the narrative is told from the point of view of Sarah, a 15-year-old, fictional freedom seeker. As visitors read the text they are challenged to imagine themselves in her situation and faced with her decisions.
There is no charge to visit the center, but donations are gratefully appreciated. Moore said they want everybody to experience this piece of history, adding it could be good for school field trips.
“We’re blessed to have this exhibit in the center until March 30,” she said. “We want everyone to come see and learn from it.”
The African American Center for Cultural Development, 214 N. Barry St., can be visited Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., or by appointment by contacting Moore at (215) 704-6608.
The exhibition was developed for the New York State Historical Association by the Cooperstown Graduate Program in History Museum Studies. Generous support for the exhibition came from the New York Council for the Humanities and Heritage New York.
