ALBANY (TNS) — A court case brought by state Republican and Conservative leaders that is challenging a law change that has allowed voters to use absentee ballots if they fear contracting COVID-19 is set to be argued Wednesday morning in state Supreme Court in Ballston Spa.

The case, which also seeks to have those who cast ballots for that reason potentially need to re-vote, has wide potential implications that could slow processing of results in the upcoming general election. It also could cast doubt on the outcomes of some races and sow discord on the validity of the November election.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social