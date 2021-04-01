OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System said Wednesday it has an agreement with Area Transportation Authority of North Central Pennsylvania for transportation between the two hospitals in Olean and Bradford, Pa., beginning May 1.
Transportation will be demand-based at no cost to non-emergency patients and visitors at both Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
“We know lack of transportation in rural communities is a significant issue in many respects, and a commonly cited social determinant of health,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of UAHS. “We are thrilled that ATA is partnering with us on this first-of-its-kind service, giving patients and visitors access to both hospitals in a fast, convenient and reliable way.”
The transportation service is the result of UAHS ending all acute care at Bradford Regional, which led to an outcry from Bradford area residents and leaders over accessibility of health care.
Headquartered in Johnsonburg, ATA is the established public transportation provider for McKean County as part of its regional transportation and mobility management services.
UAHS officials said in a press release that the service will run by reservations only, 10 hours per day, seven days a week, including holidays. The service will be funded by UAHS and free to all passengers.
In addition to OGH, BRMC and Tops Friendly Markets in Bradford, arrangements are being finalized for pickups and drop offs at additional points within the community, such as area pharmacies. Appropriate COVID-safe protocols were be in place.
Non-acute patients and visitors can make reservations beginning April 19 by calling, toll-free, (866) 743-3282. Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance. Priority transportation for same-day service will be offered to visitors with loved ones admitted for an inpatient stay at OGH in order to accommodate visitation.
Zewe said UAHS will support the cost of the new service and indicated the health system is reaching out to state and federal elected officials about sources of funding that would allow for the expansion of health care-related transportation between the two cities, in collaboration with ATA.
He said UAHS is also exploring grants as a way to defer some of the costs.
Zewe said transportation needs for acute and emergent patients will continue to be addressed in cooperation with local emergency medical services (EMS) operations.