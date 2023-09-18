ST. BONAVENTURE — The nation’s leading college ranking service has once again given high marks to St. Bonaventure University.
In U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 college rankings released Monday, St. Bonaventure is ranked No. 6 — out of 167 institutions — on the list of Best Regional University Values in the North, an 11-state region from Maryland to Maine
Educators at peer institutions also lauded St. Bonaventure, ranking the university as the 14th “Most Innovative School” in the North.
College presidents, provosts and admissions deans were asked to nominate up to 15 colleges or universities in their U.S. News Best Colleges ranking category that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities.
St. Bonaventure also moved up one spot, to 17th, on the U.S. News all-criteria ranking of Best Regional Universities in the North. In August, the university was also named again among the “Best 389 Colleges” in the nation by Princeton Review.
“These rankings are nothing more than a reflection of the work so many dedicated people across campus have been doing for the last several years to elevate the profile of St. Bonaventure,” said Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university president. “We’ve added two dozen new academic programs over the last six years, highlighted by the suite of offerings in our School of Health Professions.”
Of the current undergraduate enrollment of 1,893 students, 555 (29%) are in academic programs that didn’t exist before 2017. The university also has 205 students in master’s degree programs created in the last six years.
The university has also reimagined its core curriculum, introductory freshman classes, and career center; added or upgraded in-demand extracurricular programs; and spent millions updating its academic, residential and event facilities.
St. Bonaventure faculty in the School of Education were also recognized by U.S. News, ranking 30th in the North for Best Undergraduate Teaching. The ranking recognizes institutions that have a strong commitment to teaching undergraduates instead of conducting graduate-level research.
Students and their families have taken notice. The last two freshman classes have been the largest at St. Bonaventure in 20 years: 574 this year and 571 in 2022.
The U.S. News list of regional universities in the North includes colleges that offer a full range of master’s degree programs. The magazine determined the value ranking using three figures from 2022-23: ratio of academic quality to price, percentage of undergraduates receiving need-based aid and average discount.