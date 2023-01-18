ELLICOTTVILLE — Construction could begin as soon as March on two proposed housing projects along the West State Street corridor in Olean and Allegany — projects totaling more than $14 million.
Fifty-two apartments and two townhouses will be built in multi-family buildings at two sites under plans approved by the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency Wednesday.
The first project, by Olean 2020 LLC, a subsidiary of Ellicott Development of Buffalo, will be 44 apartments in two phases worth a total of $11 million at at 2101 W. State St.
Phase 1 will consist of two two-story, 12-unit, multi-family buildings and the second phase will include a two-story, 12-unit building and a two-story, 12-unit, multi-family market rate building.
The project was approved for up to $440,000 in state and local sales tax exemption, a $102,000 mortgage recording fee exemption and a 10-year payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement in which the property will pay $30,069 the first year and up to $460,697 by the 10th year.
Another Ellicott Development subsidiary, 9154 Group LLC, won approval of tax breaks for a two-story, 10-unit apartment building with eight market rate apartments and two townhouses worth about $3 million.
Located at 3139 W. State — behind Harbor Freight on the former DeSoto Motel property purchased several years ago by Ellicott — it is on the line between the city of Olean and town of Allegany.
The 9154 Group LLC project won approval from the IDA for its inducements: $100,207 in sales tax exemption, $28,408 for the mortgage recording fee exemption and a 10-year P.I.L.O.T that ranges from $41,203 in the first year to $82,902 in year 10.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, said the two projects bring to $30 million the amount that has or will be invested in market rate projects in the past few years.
The projects are on a timeline to start in late winter or early spring and employ local construction firms, Wiktor said.
The IDA also approved an extension of sales tax exemption benefits to Olean Manor — Field of Dreams in Allegany — for 10 patio homes worth about $1.7 million.