BRADFORD, Pa. — Since January, W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery and Zippo Manufacturing have partnered with outdoor survival experts and television personalities Laramy “Sasquatch” Miller and Roland Welker.
Known for their ability to thrive in challenging conditions, Miller and Welker provide insight for new products and collaborate with Case and Zippo designers and artisans.
As part of the partnership, Miller and Welker made an appearance Monday at the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store to speak with fans and sign autographs.
Welker, a native Pennsylvanian, was the winning contestant of History Channel’s “Alone, Season 7 — The 100 Day Challenge,” taking home $1 million. Welker not only survived, some would say he thrived spending 100 days alone in the Canadian Arctic.
Welker credited a part of his win to growing up in Clearfield County and the “Central Pennsylvania work ethic” he received from working alongside his coal mining father and logging with his grandfather.
“My second secret to winning was moving to Alaska at the age of 24,” Welker said. “I became a registered big game guide, trapper and gold miner.
“My third, and final, secret weapon was my faith in God almighty,” Welker continued. “And the rest was just survival skills.”
Before being dropped off — alone and at the age of 47 — on the shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories of Canada to compete for the $1 million prize against nine other accomplished survivalists, Welker spent 25 years in the Alaskan bush in Red Devil village off the banks of the Kuskokwim River. It was those years of leading a nomadic lifestyle that mentally and physically prepared him to beat the odds.
Since his “Alone” win, Welker has returned to his work as a hunting guide, trapper, gold miner, hide tanner and frontiersman in Alaska.
“I am here today associated with Case and Zippo because I know good gear,” Welker said. “I am going to win the next one with a Case knife.”
For more information about Welker visit his website at https://rolandwelker.com/ or YouTube Channel.
Born and raised in the mountains of southern Colorado, standing 6-7 and weighing 270 pounds, Miller has earned the nickname “Sasquatch” and is a self-proclaimed mountain man who has spent the last 14 years on outdoors television, showcasing his lifestyle.
Miller’s professional career began as a guide in the mountains of Colorado. He expanded those skills across the country, while also enhancing his hunting knowledge and skills. He now shares his knowledge and passion for hunting with the world. Best known for his show “Last of a Breed,” which aired on the Sportsman Channel, Miller showcased how his skills and knowledge of nature and hunting correlated with those of the mountain men of mid-1800s America.
Recently launched on the Outdoor Channel, Miller’s latest show, “On the Trail,” is sponsored by Case Knives. The show challenges Miller to survive for 30 consecutive days in the unforgiving Montana backcountry, equipped only with his horse and minimal gear, which includes Case knives, a long bow, hatchet and sleeping bag.
“I’m pretty sure I was born 200 years too late,” joked Miller. “I prefer to do every activity as though I am living in the 1800s — to really put myself in the original mountain men’s shoes.”
The show airs every Friday at 9:30 p.m. More on Miller can be found at https://www.laramymiller.com/.
As part of their partnership with Case, the Welker and Miller will use Case knives as part of their everyday personal and professional lives, act as ambassadors for the Case brand and apply their vast experience in outdoor adventuring and survival to become new product collaborators and design consultants on future special projects.
For Zippo, Miller and Welker will test and document how products like Zippo’s HeatBank rechargeable hand warmer, Typhoon Matches and AxeSaw enable even the most extreme outdoor enthusiasts to stay outside longer and with confidence and convenience.