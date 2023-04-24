NEW YORK — News that two cable TV hosts from polar opposites of the political and idealogical spectrum were out at their respective networks broke on Monday.
Fox News said it has "agreed to part ways" with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.
Meanwhile, longtime CNN host Don Lemon was fired from the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced.
Fox said in a press release that the last program of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired Friday.
"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the press release from the network said.
At CNN, chair and CEO Chris Licht said, "CNN and Don have parted ways" in a memo to staff that was also posted on the network's communications Twitter account. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon's departure. But on the "CNN This Morning" co-host's own Twitter account, Lemon contended the news came as a surprise to him and characterized it as a firing. He had appeared on his show that morning.
"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," he wrote in a statement posted shortly after 12 p.m. Eastern. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."
Carlson became Fox's most popular personality after replacing Bill O'Reilly in Fox's prime-time lineup in 2016. He's also consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.
There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving. A text message to Carlson seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Fox agreed last week to pay Dominion Voting Systems more than $787 million and acknowledged that some of its reporting following the 2020 election — which allowed former President Donald Trump's aides to amplify false charges of election fraud — was incorrect.
But that reporting mostly concerned other shows, not Carlson's. His name did come up during the case, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit.
Carlson and other Fox hosts were caught in private messages doubting their own network's allegations about Dominion's role in the supposed election fraud, while also being concerned that Fox was losing audience among Trump fans at the time. In some of them, Carlson privately criticized Trump, saying he hated him passionately.
A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Trump.
Carlson was recently named in a lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, a Fox News producer fired after claiming that Fox lawyers had pressured her to give misleading testimony in the Dominion lawsuit. Grossberg had gone to work for Carlson after leaving Maria Bartiromo's Fox show.
Her lawsuit says that Grossberg learned "she had merely traded in one overtly misogynistic work environment for an even crueler one — this time, one where unprofessionalism reigned supreme, and the staff's distaste and disdain for women infiltrated almost every workday decision."
Fox has countered with its own lawsuit, trying to bar Grossberg from disclosing confidential discussions with Fox attorneys and saying in a statement that "her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless."
"Fox News Tonight" will air in Carlson's 8 p.m. ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.
After Lemon was critical of the way he was fired, CNN issued a rebuttal on its PR account: "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
In mid-February, Lemon caused an uproar when, during a discussion on "CNN This Morning" with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about the ages of politicians, he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not "in her prime." A woman, he said, was considered in her prime "in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s."
Harlow challenged Lemon, trying to clarify what he was referencing: "I think we need to qualify. Are you talking about prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president?"
"Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just saying what the facts are," Lemon responded. He brought up the subject again an hour later, and was rebutted by commentator Audie Cornish.
Lemon issued a statement the same day saying he regretted his "inartful and irrelevant" comments. He was subsequently absent from the show for three days, returning the following week with a tweeted apology but no mention of the episode on air.
Licht told staffers in a memo at the time that Lemon would undergo "formal training," but did not specify what that would entail. Licht added that it was important to him that the network "balances accountability with … fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."
Lemon used to host the prime-time "Don Lemon Tonight" but moved to the mornings when the network launched "CNN This Morning" last November, just before the U.S. midterm elections, as one of the first major programming moves under Licht. But the show hasn't had the intended ratings effect, and CNN leadership urged patience last month amid downturn in viewership across the board.
Haley, who had criticized Lemon's statements as sexist and used the incident to fundraise in February, took to Twitter on Monday to call Lemon's ouster "a great day for women everywhere," linking to the beverage sleeves emblazoned with "Past my prime? Hold my beer."