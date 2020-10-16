BRADFORD, PA. — President Donald Trump will be in Erie on Tuesday for a campaign rally.
On Friday, Donald J. Trump for President Inc. announced a “Make America Great Again” rally to be held at the Erie International Airport, 4645 W. 12th St., at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. for general admission.
Trump was in Erie in October 2018 at the Erie Insurance Arena to hold a rally in support of the election campaigns of Pennsylvania Republican candidates like Congressman Glenn Thompson and Lou Bartletta, who was unsuccessful in his bid to take the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.
All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks that they are instructed to wear and access to hand sanitizer.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was in Erie County on Oct. 10, speaking about jobs and economic recovery.
Trump’s son, Eric, spoke to a small crowd of about 250 outside the Bayfront Convention Center in September.
Tickets for the rally can be requested online from the Donald J. Trump for President website. In registering, one acknowledges the risk of COVID-19 “and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury,” the website noted.
Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, is a key state in the presidential race.