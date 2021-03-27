RANDOLPH — The snowmelt has filled area streams with fresh, cold water — just the way trout like it. Anxious anglers are preparing their fishing gear for the opening day of trout season April 1.
According to the March stocking schedule, the staff at the Randolph Fish Hatchery will begin stocking streams March 22 in Allegany County, then move on to Cattaraugus County March 25 and end their March stocking, in Randolph, March 31.
Hatchery Manager Richard Borner said between March 22 and March 31 the hatchery will stock a total of 31,720 trout into waters in Allegany State Park, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties. He said if any lakes or ponds come open, meaning the ice is off, that number might change. They will continue stocking through April and into the first week in May.
Borner, who is a fish culturist 3, said fish production has been very good this year, and part of that is due to the new Inland Trout Management Plan. He said they actually had to grow the fish bigger this year to meet the new policy requirement. Instead of an eight-inch fish, they grew a nine-inch fish.
According to Borner, the yearling trout stocked by the Randolph hatchery this year should all be at least nine inches long, and 10 percent of the trout stocked in each increment will be 12 inches or longer. He said the larger fish will be brown trout raised at the Caledonia hatchery.
“In the future, we will be working to potentially raise these fish at other hatcheries and we also may raise larger-size rainbow,” he said. “The issues with zebra mussels in the water supply at the Rome hatchery have not yet been solved and for 2021 all the brown trout raised at Rome will only be stocked in waters that already have zebra mussels, mainly the Great Lakes and some Finger Lakes. In response to this issue, Region 9 will again be stocking yearling rainbow trout in some of our inland streams instead of brown trout.”
The DEC’s new “Inland Trout Management Plan” is in place and the regulations will become effective April 1. According to the DEC, the new trout stream regulations will allow year-round angling for all inland trout streams, state-wide. The period of Oct. 16 to March 31 will be limited to catch-and-release, with only the use of artificial lures permitted during that time. This catch and release season will allow for more angling opportunity without negatively impacting the trout fisheries. To read about the Inland Trout Management Plan, visit online at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html.
All the new regulations will be available in the new fishing regulations guide that takes effect April 1. It is important to note that these regulation changes are only for inland trout streams, not lakes and ponds or Great Lakes tributaries, and the plan is geared mainly toward streams with public access — either public fishing easements or publicly-owned lands. Anglers can find the new regulations guide on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html.
ACCORDING TO the DEC, fish hatchery personnel will not be using volunteers to assist with this year’s spring stockings, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To avoid the potential for mass gatherings at the release sites, specific stocking dates and times are not included on the fishing hotlines.
Prior to last year when the pandemic began, volunteers of all kinds showed up annually to help the hatchery crew stock the area streams and lakes. Volunteers included BOCES students, Trout Unlimited members and science students from McKinley High School in the Buffalo area, along with interested people from the general public.
“Typically, the hatchery staff will do as many sites as they can,” he said. “If there’s a parking area, the guys will pull into it and carry a few buckets of fish down to the stream, but it’s not like in the past where 10-12 buckets of fish were being stocked by volunteers at a spot.”
Borner said it’s always beneficial to have the volunteers because it’s such a great public relations opportunity for the hatchery staff to show off the product they are putting into the waters.
“We look forward to re-engaging our dedicated volunteers once it is safe to do so,” said Megan Gollwitzer, Office of Communications, Region 9.
The Randolph Fish Hatchery raises and stocks brook, brown and rainbow trout into the waters of Allegany State Park, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties. All three trout species of the spent broodstock are released into area streams in late October.
The facility transfers trout to other hatcheries to stock inland waters in other areas and the Great Lakes. Including the fish transferred to hatcheries in Bath and Caledonia for stocking, the Randolph hatchery will raise and handle about 220,000, nine-inch fish this year that will get stocked this spring.
The NYSDEC operates 12 fish hatcheries where numerous fish species are reared for stocking into more than 1,200 public waters across the state. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all state fish hatcheries have been closed to the public.
With the ongoing coronavirus threat, anglers are reminded to take the appropriate precautions to safely fish by practicing social distancing, avoiding large groups of people and wearing a mask when close to others.
For weekly updates on streams that are being stocked each week, call the Stocking Hotline at the Randolph hatchery at 358-2050. The Lake Erie & Western New York Fishing Hotline at (716) 855-3474 always includes helpful tips for anglers.
