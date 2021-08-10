YORKSHIRE -- New York State Police reported Tuesday that a Sunday evening two-vehicle collision led to two deaths.
Troopers reported that they responded at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle collision on West Yorkshire Road in the town of Yorkshire. Further investigation revealed a westbound 2002 Toyota partially contacted an oncoming 2007 Cadillac, causing the Toyota to exit the roadway, overturn and strike a tree.
The operator of the Toyota, Nathaniel P. Schwartz, 18, of Freedom, and the passenger, Alexander M. Schenk, 18, of Delevan, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were transported to Olean General Hospital for autopsy.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation, which is ongoing.