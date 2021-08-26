Triple R Campground officially opens new spray pad water park

FRANKLINVILLE — Triple R Campground held a unique ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new $800,000 spray pad water park.
Called LeeKee Lagoon, the project received help from New York state through a $106,812 Market New York capital grant from I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism, awarded through the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
Triple R Campground owners John and Jennifer Tinelli arranged a ribbon-cutting by youth from the campground on a four-lane waterslide. The Tinellis held one end of a long blue ribbon and Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Corey Wiktor and Kevin Quattrone of Cattaraugus County Bank, held the other.
“Campers say it’s nice to have an alternative in Western New York,” said John Tinelli after the ribbon-cutting. “People camping from out of state are staying longer. A lot of people stay for the whole week. It’s putting people in New York.”
The campground has 212 sites.
The new splash pad opened on Memorial Day Weekend, John Tinelli said. It compliments a full-size swimming pool and a large heated hot tub nearby. There are also several cabanas.
Five new employees staff the splash pad, pool and hot tub. There is also a new year-round facilities manager, John Tinelli said.
“The new LeeKee Lagoon at the Triple R Camping Resort in Franklinville gives visitors another great reason to explore the Chautauqua-Allegheny vacation region and enjoy all the activities and attractions the area has to offer,” said Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi.
“I LOVE NY looks forward to promoting the new spray pad as the latest amenity for visitors to consider when planning a memory-making New York State getaway. New York’s tourism industry creates jobs, stimulates spending and economic growth, and is vital to building back the state’s economy,” Levi added.
Wiktor said the Triple R project “fits into our tourism bucket in Cattaraugus County.” The splash pad water park “has changed the face of camping in Western New York.” The Tinellis had explored a project through the IDA, but the Market New York grant program made more sense.
The LeeKee Lagoon at Triple R Camping resort is a truly unique spray pad and interactive play center with water features such as water cannons, water curtains, tipping bucket, 4 lane racing slide and more — tailoring to the 12 and under crowd.
The 39-acre campground is located on a 69-acre site and offers more than 200 campsites, cabin rentals, RV site rentals and amenities including volleyball, basketball, gem mining, shuffleboard, horseshoes, jump pad and multiple playgrounds.
John Tinelli said, “The addition of the LeeKee Lagoon and Hot Tub Oasis is not just an enhancement to our park, its is the first ever spray pad in Cattaraugus county. This project has already created increased tourism in Franklinville. We now have visitors from Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, and as far away as Texas coming to our town and helping to increase business like never before.”
The project “has also boosted sales for other local businesses, as well as ours,” John Tinelli said. “We offer a special thanks to everyone at Empire State Development for helping us accomplish such an amazing project for tourism in Western NY. This team is obviously dedicated to putting Market NY Grant funds to work for NY and small business.”
The Tinellis bought Triple R Campground on Bryant Hill Road nine years ago. Since then, the owners have seen about 30 percent growth each year. The Tinelli’s believe that the new attractions will help generate an additional 10,000 or more new reservations each year.
Located about 50 miles south of Buffalo in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, Franklinville provide visitors with a wealth of outdoor experiences, including golf, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, paddle boarding and kayaking, while dozens of nearby shops and restaurants offer small-town charm.
State Sen. George Borrello said, “Triple R. Camping Resort draws visitors from around the country. This water park enhances Triple R’s draw as a tourist destination, exposing more people to the natural wonders and beauty of Cattaraugus County. It makes a great camping experience better and will boost business across the region.” Thank you to Empire State Development and the state Division of Tourism for supporting this project.”
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio said, “The expansion and enhancements at Triple R Campground, using funds available through ESD’s Market New York Grant, provide unique activities for visitors. These improvements will allow visitors of all ages to fully experience the natural beauty of our region while enjoying amenities available at Triple R Campground.”
Giglio said, “Tourism is a key to jumpstarting our regional economy, especially in the height of the summer travel season. Local businesses support one another as travelers explore other attractions and activities, dining opportunities, shopping, and more. The positive effects of this investment are incredible for Franklinville and surrounding communities.”
Franklinville Town Supervisor Bob Breton said, “I congratulate the Tinelli family on the grand opening of the new water park at their Franklinville campground.
Every tourist attraction that is added in the area benefits all the local businesses looking to cater to new and returning visitors,” Breton said. “This project gives people yet another reason to enjoy all our beautiful region has to offer.””