OLEAN — Olean High School has named its top graduates for the Class of 2022's 138 students. Alexis Trietley is the valedictorian while Sara Thomas is the salutatorian.
Alexis is the daughter of Gerald and Tracie Trietley. She has maintained her standing on the high honor roll for 16 consecutive quarters, while also taking numerous college level courses, and participating in the New Visions Medical Program.
Trietley has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has participated on the varsity swim team for seven years in which she served as a manager in sixth grade and a competitor seventh through 12th grade. She was captain of the Olean swim team for her junior and senior years. While swimming for Olean, she has broke over 50 pool and school records throughout Western New York and won the 100-yard freestyle at the New York State Swimming Championship in 2021.
Despite not having a 2020 championship season due to COVID-19, Alexis qualified for States five times and won Sectionals seven times throughout her career. Alexis is an automatic All-American Swimmer as she is ranked in the top 100 fastest times in the country for the 50-yard freestyle and is currently being considered for the All-American in the 100-yard freestyle. In addition, Alexis is also a Scholastic All-American through USA Swimming. She won the Sportsmanship award for Section 6 at the New York State Swimming Championship and All-Western New York Scholar Athlete.
Alexis received the Most Valuable Swimmer Award three times and the High Point Award twice while swimming for Olean. She was named Athlete of the Season for the Fall of 2019 and 2021 and was recognized by Section 6 as being the Most Outstanding Performer in 2018 and 2021. Alexis has received 22 of 24 eligible Class B patches, 12 of them being for first place. She also swam year-round for the Bradford YMCA swim team where she was an athlete representative for the Niagara Swim League.
Within the community, Alexis has been involved in the Olean Sports Boosters Can Drive, Toys for Tots, the Olean Food Pantry, the Olean Genesis House, the Olean Warming House, Rebuilding Together, the Olean Little League, the Child Advocacy Center, the Olean Lion’s Club, and Saint John’s church. She was a student representative for the Community Schools Advisory Board and the Academy of Excellence Advisory Board. Additionally, Alexis has lifeguarded at the Olean YMCA and Bartlett Country Club, taught swim lessons, coached swimming, pool served, and waitressed at Bartlett, and tested COVID patients remotely as a COVID-19 Testing Supervisor through VAULT healthcare.
Alexis has accepted an offer to swim Division I at Colorado State University in the fall and plans to earn a biomedical science degree, while exploring coursework in finance.
Sara Thomas is the daughter of Duane and Monica Thomas. She has maintained high honor roll throughout her academic career while taking several college courses and participating in the New Visions Health Professions Program. Sara will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors.
Sara has been an active member of many clubs. She was the president of Student Council in ninth and 11th grades and treasurer in 10th grade. This year, Sara is the president of Student Activities Council. She has helped organize many student dances and fundraisers as part of her leadership role in Student Government. Sara was also a member of Distributive Education Clubs of America in 10th and 11th grade. In 11th grade, Sara advanced to the state competition where she medaled in three categories.
In addition, Sara has been a member of the Olean National Honor Society and Science Club. As a junior, Sara won the Olean Public Library poetry contest and received the 20-40 Point Extra Curricular Award.
Sara has participated in five varsity sports, earning 15 varsity letters, and a Scholar Athlete Award for each season. As a six-year varsity swimmer, and Team Captain, Sara has received the Most Improved Award, Coaches Award twice, Dual Sport Athlete Award twice, and the Athlete of the Season Award. She qualified for sectionals five times and helped lead multiple relays to become CCAA and Class B champions. Sara was part of a record breaking 200 freestyle relay that qualified for states. As a junior, Sara joined the varsity cross country team. Over the past two years, she has been awarded Rookie of the Year, Dual Sport Athlete Award and Athlete of the Season twice, along with Most Valuable Runner.
She also received the CCAA Sportsmanship Award and was named CCAA Second Team twice. Sara is in her fourth year on the Varsity Track and Field team and has won the Rookie of the Year Award and CCAA Sportsmanship Award. Sara played on the JV basketball team for two seasons where she was a Team Captain, followed by two seasons on the varsity team.
Within the community, Sara has been involved with the Oak Hill Park Clean-Up, St. Bonaventure Cemetery Clean-Up, Gus Macker Basketball Tournament, SouperBowl of Caring, Olean Warming House, Homeless Huskies, Olean Genesis House, and St. John’s Parish. She has also worked full time as a lifeguard at Allegany State Park for the past two summers.
Sara has committed to Saint Leo (Fla.) University where she will pursue a dual degree in business and biology with a concentration in biomedical and health sciences on a pre-physical therapy track. She will also be continuing her athletic career running cross country and track at the Division II level.