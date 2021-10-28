Area municipalities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours for this weekend, while many groups are planning public events to mark the holiday.
Allegany
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Andover
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Angelica
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Belfast
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Belmont
- Trick-or-treating hours: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m., 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, Allegany County Office Building. Allegany County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Rick Whitney offering treats, 20” bicycle raffles.
Bolivar
Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Carrollton (Limestone)
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Noon-3 p.m., Limestone YMCA Family Play Zone Fall Fest. Activities include free open play, carnival games, face painting, halloween craft, wellness activity, sword fighting demo, raffle, scavenger hunt
Cuba
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Ellicottville
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Volunteers invited to decorate their cars and pass out candy. RSVP with church, 699-2265.
Friendship
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Town of Hume (Fillmore)
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Hinsdale
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
- Friday, 1-2 p.m., Hinsdale Central School Halloween Parade. Main Street. Street will be closed for the parade, and the community is encouraged to attend.
Independence (Whitesville)
- Trick-or-treating hours: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Little Valley
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 4-7 p.m.
Olean
- Trick-or-treating Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m., Trunk or Treat at Eden Heights, 161 S. 25th St.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m., Olean YMCA Trunk or Treat, Wayne Street.
- Sunday, 4-6 p.m., Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat, Lincoln Park. Hosted by Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, and city police and fire departments. Vehicles should approach the drive thru by going north on South Union Street, with volunteers directing vehicles to turn right on to South Street and use two lanes of traffic for the drive-through. Walkers should enter the pavilion on sidewalks. Admission is free but donations before the event will be gratefully accepted.
Portville
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Salamanca
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at Center Street Baptist Church. For ages 12 and younger. Bring a bag of candy to pass out if you are able.
- Sunday, 5 p.m., Salamanca Community Halloween Parade. Main Street to Jefferson Street Park. Prizes for costumes in several categories. Community encouraged to attend.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m., Salamanca Community Trunk-or-Treat. Jefferson Street Park. Held immediately following parade.
Scio
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Wellsville
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
- Thursday, 6-8 p.m., Wellsville YMCA Trunk or Treat & Haunted House. Riverwalk Plaza.
West Clarksville
- Trick-or-treating hours: Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m., Trunk or Treat, West Clarksville Fire Hall