Trick-or-treat hours and events are set for Halloween across the Southern Tier.
Allegany — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Andover — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Angelica — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Belfast — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Belmont — Trick-or-treating hours: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, 1-4 p.m., 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, Allegany County Office Building. Allegany County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Rick Whitney offering treats, 20” bicycle raffles.
Bolivar — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Cuba — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., Cuba Circulating Library “Spooky Magic” show with magician Cris Johnson. The show is intended for children ages 4-12 and any fun-loving adults. Free and open to the public without registration.
Saturday — Cuba Chamber of Commerce, Village of Cuba and Cuba merchants Trunk or Treat, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. East and West Main streets closed to traffic for craft vendors, food, make & take crafts for kids, face painting, music and cornhole. Bicentennial ghost stories with 6 p.m. tour of The Inn at 28, with stories by Kaycee Colburn and William Robertson from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ellicottville — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Volunteers invited to decorate their cars and pass out candy. RSVP with church, 699-2265.
Franklinville — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Sunday — Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Park Square.
Friendship — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Hume — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hinsdale — Trick-or-treating hours:
Friday, 1-2 p.m., Hinsdale Central School Halloween Parade. Main Street. Street will be closed for the parade, and the community is encouraged to attend.
Independence — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Little Valley — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Friday — Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. Hosted by Rock City Chrysler. Call (716) 938-6936.
Oct. 31 — Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m. Bridge of Hope Church, 109 Court St. Hot chocolate and coffee will be served. Children of all ages and parents are invited.
Olean —
Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Friday — City of Olean Department of Youth and Recreation a youth Halloween party from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the youth center, 921 N. Union St. The party, for children ages 12 and under, will include games, candy, pizza, and costume judging with prizes. The Olean Police Department will also give a Halloween safety presentation.
Friday — Olean YMCA Trunk or Treat, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Y parking lot.
Sunday — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation Trick or Trot, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., War Vets Park. $5 per child or $20 per family. Lunch, Halloween crafts, games and snacks provided. Proceeds benefit HomeCare & Hospice Foundation. For more information, contact snegron@homecare-hospice.org or 372-2106.
Oct. 31 — City of Olean, city Fire and Police departments, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
Oct. 31 — Olean Public Library Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.
Portville — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Salamanca — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 31 — Halloween Parade, 5 p.m. Participants gather behind the Dudley Hotel. Parade will head down Main Street to Jefferson Street Park. A trunk or treat event will be held at the park immediately following the parade.
Scio — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Wellsville — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Friday — Wellsville YMCA Parents Night Out. Drop off the kids for games, crafts and pizza. 4-8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Family membership cost $2, other membership cost $5, non-member cost $10.
West Clarksville — Trick-or-treating hours: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.