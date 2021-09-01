OLEAN — Tri-County Arts Council is offering Brushes and Brews, an afternoon of social creativity with artist Samila Sosic at 3 p.m. Sunday at Four Mile Brewing Company, 202 E. Green St.
“We are honored to have Samila Sosic teach this unique painting class,” Allison Braun, education coordinator at Tri-County Arts Council, said. “It will be a fun afternoon blending a social event with the best in art instruction from your first dip of the brush to the finishing touches in creating your very own masterpiece.”
Socic is a native of Bosnia who moved to New York City in 1992 after graduating with a degree in architecture from the University of Sarajevo. In 2005, she enrolled in the interdisciplinary arts program at the University of Pittsburg at Bradford, where she earned a bachelor or arts degree.
She continued her art education at the Academy of Art in San Francisco, where she earned a Master of Fine Arts before joining the faculty at the Pitt-Bradford in 2014.
Her passion is to paint Pennsylvania’s beautiful landscape and farmland. Her series, “Rural Beauty,” is about capturing the reflection of light o the structures of the rural farms.
Her work is on exhibit in the Aardvark Gallery in Ellicottville, ECCOTA Gallery in Ridgway, Pa.; the Depot Gallery in Kane; and the Brooklyn Public Library and the American Embassy in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
The class can accommodate 20 students and is for adults 21 or over. The cost is $35 for TCAC family members and $46 for basic and non-members.
For information, contact Braun at artscoucilallison@gmail.com; or (716) 508-0404