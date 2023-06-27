The Tri-County Arts Council will host two free Grant Writing Tips for Artists and Arts and Culture Organizations workshops in Cuba and Olean.
These workshops have been developed with assistance from Yuki Numata Resnick, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and Holly Grant, Arts Services Inc.
The first workshop, “Grant Writing for Beginner,” is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Palmer Opera House, 12 W. Main St., Cuba.
Beginners will spend more time on the basic mechanics of grant writing and demystify what goes on behind the curtain in funding decisions. This workshop is best for participants who have written five or fewer grant applications or have never submitted a successful grant application.
The second workshop, “Grant Writing for Intermediate,” is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Tri-County Arts Council office, 110 W. State St., Olean.
Intermediate participants will focus on learning how to tell your organization's story in an impactful way, which is a skill specific to operating grants. Best for participants who have submitted at least five grant applications and have found success in receiving grants.
These in-person workshops will be led by Holly Grant and are for artists and culture organizations with dedicated arts and culture programming. These workshops are free to artists and organizations with a light breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages provided to all participants provided by The Perfect Blend Coffeehouse & Eatery.
Space is limited to a maximum 10 spots per workshop. Workshop material is based on general operating grant applications with a specific focus on the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo’s Arts & Culture Initiative. Participants must attend the full workshop and will leave the workshop with a working first draft of a grant application and a community of like-minded artists and organizations.
Signing up for the Tri-County Arts Council workshops in person at TCAC, by calling (716) 372-7455 or clicking the link on TCAC’s social media page.