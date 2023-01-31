ITHACA — Rural health care workers face challenges tied primarily to travel, which exacerbates poor working conditions already prevalent in the home care industry, according to a new Cornell University study.

The main challenge for rural health care workers is tied to commuting to and from clients, especially in Upstate New York, where winter weather can make transportation between clients difficult, and sometimes impossible, according to a paper published online in the Journal of Applied Gerontology.

