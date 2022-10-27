WEST VALLEY — A train with 12 containers of the first demolition debris from the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project in Ashford has been shipped off the site by rail.

Members of the West Valley Citizens Task Force learned of the milestone Wednesday night at the group’s monthly meeting — the first since demolition material from the nuclear waste processing site has been shipped away.

