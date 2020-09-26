OLEAN — In a year when nothing has been normal because of the pandemic, it falls in line that the Halloween costume industry has no popular trends sought after by the public.
That’s the word from Deb VanScoter, owner of the Paper Factory at 176 N. Union St., who said it has been an unusual Halloween season for her business which rents and sells costumes.
“It’s too early to tell for trends,” VanScoter said. “It’s a different year, and we have to be so careful with everything by making sure we’re following the rules and keeping everything sanitized.”
VanScoter believes a factor that created the lack of trends for costumes was the scant amount of movies produced by Hollywood this past summer.
“I would say (the trend) will be the typical things that kids buy every year,” she remarked. “There weren’t a whole lot of movies made because of (the pandemic), so there aren’t any great new licenses — there are usually all new licenses and movies out with things kids are going for. But there’s not much this year.”
Instead, she believes children will have to rely on the “old traditional” costumes that include dracula, ghosts, superheroes, witches and princesses.
VanScoter noted masks (and costumes) that are purchased can’t be tried on in the store because of COVID-19 directives. Masks can be held up in front of the face, however, to determine if it’s the right fit and look. She has also ordered Halloween-themed face masks to cover the mouth and nose.
Employee Sarita Schwindler said the costume and makeup area of the store, located on the second floor of the shop, has a variety of Halloween and political masks as well as traditional costumes for rent.
“We’ve had to adjust our return policy and what they can and can’t return,” she added.
As college campuses and taverns are not permitted to hold large gatherings, Schwindler said this could impact the number of people buying or renting costumes.
Along those lines, VanScoter said it is still uncertain if public schools will host traditional Halloween activities, which could impact their costume purchases, as well. Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that traditional trick-or-treating would be allowed in communities across the state, and left it up to parents if they want their children to participate.
“I know that it’s only a month away, but things change so fast right now, so I’m sure (school officials and parents) don’t know what they’re doing for sure … and they’ll be cautious,” VanScoter stated.
An activity she thinks will grow and become more popular will be outside trunk-or-treat events that are conducted and monitored by groups, churches or communities.
“I think you’ll also see more people decorating the outside of their houses, too,” she said, adding the store sells Halloween lights, flags, windsocks and other items to make houses look spooky or festive.
The store is currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and beginning Oct. 4 through Christmas will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 372-9500.