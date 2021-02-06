OLEAN — The 2020 Olean Toys For Tots campaign ended with 5,775 gifts that were donated or purchased with donations that were given to 1,612 Olean-area youth for Christmas.
Reggie Dallaire, who has served as director of the Toys For Tots program for more than 30 years, said, “In the year that was extremely difficult, due to the fact that we lost many of our collection sites and volunteers we certainly had our work cut out for us.”
Dallaire said, “Fortunately, places such as Good Times of Olean stepped up and allowed us to use the facility for toy collection sorting and distribution. Also having two assistant coordinators, Kip Morrow and Brenda Blackwell, that did an exemplary job we were able to persevere in service to the children in our area.”
Nationally, Toys For Tots collected 20.2 million toys that were distributed to more than 7.3 million children, Dallaire said.
“All in all, it was a successful year despite the pandemic, but a difficult year for all,” Dallaire said, thanking donors and volunteers.